Caesars Sportsbook opens at Downtown Grand Las Vegas

The first Caesars Sportsbook location in downtown Las Vegas has opened ahead of the Super Bowl.

US.- – The Downtown Grand Las Vegas has opened its new Caesars Sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial first bet placed by author and professional gambler Anthony Curtis.

Caesars Sportsbook at Downtown Grand is the first Caesars Sportsbook location in downtown Las Vegas. It offers three betting windows, multiple self-service betting kiosks and a massive LED TV viewing wall to accompany multiple odds boards.

The wagering menu includes: point spread bets; money line bets; totals bets (over/under); parlays; future bets; propositions bets; and live “InPlay” wagering.

Andrew Economon, general manager of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, said: “We’re known for delivering elevated hotel experiences and the new Caesars Sportsbook is no exception. We know our guests will enjoy the exceptional offerings of this all-new sports betting venue.”

