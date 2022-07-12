Caesars partners with education management platform Workforce Edge

The firm will offer 50,000 US-based staff access to low-cost or free degrees via Strayer and Capella University.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has partnered with Workforce Edge, an education management platform from Strategic Education. Caesars will offer nearly 50,000 US-based staff access to low-cost or free degrees via Strayer and Capella University.

Caesars continues the development of its All-In On Education programme. US-based team members will have free access to Sophia Learning, an online and on-demand learning platform. The programme provides general courses to help kick-start students’ educational journeys and professional development.

Caesars employees will now also have the opportunity to access other degree programmes through the Workforce Edge network. All-In On Education includes student loan debt repayment options, tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities for team dependents and a college savings plan.

Caesars chief administrative and accounting officer Stephanie Lepori said: “Through our partnership with Workforce Edge, we’re able to expand and improve our education assistance to our team members at Caesars Entertainment.

“The platform has allowed us to create an easy-to-use and helpful portal for our eligible team members where they can learn about the benefits that are now available to them. We’re excited to continue to elevate Caesars as a leading employer in the gaming and entertainment space.”

Strategic Education president of education technology services Terry McDonough added: “Caesars Entertainment’s investment in its workforce through the ‘All-In On Education’ campaign will position it as the go-to employer in the entertainment space for individuals looking to advance their economic mobility.

“We are thrilled to support Caesars as they provide their eligible workforce of nearly 50,000 team members with access to our tuition assistance platform, and we look forward to our new partnership.”

In May, Caesars Entertainment revealed a list of non-profit organisations to which it gave $3.3m in donations via the Caesars Foundation in the last year. The list included a debut partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Meals on Wheels received a donation for the 20th consecutive year. The Caesars Foundation also gave to long-time partners Clean the World Foundation, International Center for Responsible Gaming, the National Park Trust, Public Education Foundation, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and Second Wind Dreams.

