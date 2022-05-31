Caesars launches education assistance programme for employees

The education programme is available to full and part-time Caesars employees.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced a new education assistance programme for its nearly 50,000 team members. All-In On Education includes student loan debt repayment options, tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities for team dependents and a college savings plan.

The programme is available to full and part-time Caesars employees. It includes an expansion of tuition assistance up to $5,250 annually, student loan debt repayment up to $5,250 annually, a college savings plan and a Don Carano Legacy Scholarship – a competitive scholarship for dependents of employees offering up to $20,000 over four years.

Stephanie Lepori, chief administrative and accounting officer at Caesars Entertainment, said: “We believe in the power and potential of our team members, and we know that in helping them achieve their educational goals, we can shape the future of our company and the communities in which we operate.”

“Our expanded education assistance program, All-In On Education, will support our team members on their educational journey. Whether they’re paying off student loans, working their way through school, or tackling an advanced degree, we want our team members to know that we are right alongside them every step of the way.”

Caesars Sportsbook launches mobile sports betting app in Illinois

In March, Caesars Entertainment has announced that its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, was available in Illinois.

Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, said: “We’re pleased to launch our best mobile sports wagering product and to reach more sports fans in Illinois. This is an important step for us as we continue to expand our offering of best-in-class rewards for sports fans across the state.”

