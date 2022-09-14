Caesars launches Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour campaign

An 18-wheeler truck will travel across the US and stop at sporting events to provide fan experiences.

US.- Caesars has launched its Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, a campaign focused on engaging new fans. An 18-wheeler truck will travel across the US and will stop at the biggest sporting events to provide fan experiences.

The journey will start in New York with the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, the opening Monday Night Football game of the season. Following the NFL game, the truck will travel across the US, stopping in states with legalised gambling and Caesars resorts. The tour will end at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “Providing customers with memorable experiences and treating them like royalty remains a key emphasis for us. The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour is an exciting chapter in our story as we shift our marketing focus to a more localised and targeted approach in our second year. We can’t wait to engage fans on the road, and we’d like to thank our great partners for making this possible.”

Omaha Productions, founded by ex-NFL Quarterback and Indianapolis Colts legend, Peyton Manning, will provide digital content creation and live event production for the tour. In June, Caesars signed a multi-year strategic deal with the firm to create and produce digital content.

Peyton Manning commented: “The team at Omaha could not be more excited to hit the road with our friends at Caesars this football season. Alongside Caesars, we’ve designed an unforgettable live experience that is sure to delight sports fans across the country.”

This year, Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio.”

In August, Caesars Entertainment announced that its sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is now available in Washington DC. The migration from the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app added more ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, expanded ways to wager, additional markets, and a cleaner interface.

Caesars also went live with its sports wagering mobile application, Caesars Sportsbook, in Wyoming. The app is available for download on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Caesars opens two sportsbooks and poker room in Louisiana

Caesars Entertainment has expanded its offering in Louisiana, opening two new sportsbooks and a poker room. Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each opened a Caesars Sportsbook. Harrah’s also launched the largest poker room in Louisiana with its new World Series of Poker Room.

Caesars held ribbon-cutting events at both casinos, each featuring a ceremonial first bet. In New Orleans, Archie and Cooper Manning joined Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saint Rickey Jackson and Saints Superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr., known as “Whistle Monsta,” to open the new sportsbook and poker room. Jackson placed the first bet, a $1,000 wager on the Saints to win the Super Bowl.