Cache Creek Casino Resort and San Francisco 49ers sign multi-year partnership extension

The original deal between began in 2019.

US.- California’s Cache Creek Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, and the San Francisco 49ers have announced a multi-year partnership extension. The original deal was sealed in 2019.

The resort will have its name on the new Cache Creek Casino Resort Field Club, a club space located at the 50-yard line. Signage will be in place for the 2024 NFL season. Cache Creek Casino Resort’s other premium club space, previously called the Cache Creek Club, will be rebranded as the Cache Creek Casino Resort Players’ Lounge.

Kari Stout-Smith, COO and general manager of Cache Creek Casino Resort, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the San Francisco 49ers. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our guests and fans of the San Francisco 49ers. We look forward to the exciting developments and celebrations that this renewed partnership will bring.”

Kevin Hilton, vice president of corporate partnerships, added: “Since 2019, we have provided several unique fan experiences alongside Cache Creek Casino Resort, from opening a brand-new premium club space to hosting onsite fan events. As a fellow provider of premier entertainment in Northern California, we are thrilled to welcome Cache Creek Casino Resort as a new 49ers founding partner. We look forward to continuing our work with the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.”

Anthony Roberts, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Tribal chairman, commented: “We are ecstatic to renew our partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, a legendary sports icon in Northern California with a storied history both on and off the field. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to share the rich heritage of the Yocha Dehe with 49ers fans and to introduce them to the exceptional offerings of our Cache Creek and Séka Hills brands. We are excited about the journey ahead and the incredible experiences we will create together.”

The San Francisco 49ers recently made Foliatti Casino its first international legalised sports betting partner in Mexico.