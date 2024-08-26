San Francisco 49ers and Foliatti Casino extend partnership in Mexico

It’s the first international sports betting deal for an NFL team.

US.- The San Francisco 49ers have made Foliatti Casino in Mexico its first international legalised sports betting partner. It comes a year after the 49ers and Foliatti Casino announced an initial partnership.

Foliatti Casino will present 49ers events in Mexico and host fan experiences. Foliatti Casino will present content across 49ers digital and social channels and can use 49ers marks to promote its sports betting business in Mexico. Other non-sports betting promotions, including entertainment, slots, and digital gaming on foliatticasino.mx will remain as part of the original deal.

Ryan Connors, senior director of global sales and strategy at San Francisco 49ers, said: “Both the 49ers and Foliatti continue to break boundaries in our respective industries and we are thrilled to achieve this milestone partnership together. This enhanced relationship gives our Spanish-speaking and Mexico-based Faithful a lot to look forward to this season through new and engaging content, both in-person and online.”

Pamela Loman Huerta, online operations director at Foliatti Casino, added: “This is an achievement that reaffirms our commitment to sports and entertainment and drives us to continue innovating to offer unforgettable experiences for our users and passionate 49ers fans. We want to thank all the 49ers fans who joined us last year, and whose enthusiasm and loyalty were crucial to the success of this partnership. We are excited for the upcoming season and for all the surprises we have in store for the Faithful.”

