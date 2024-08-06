British racing mourns the death of Paul Darling OBE

The chairman of the Horserace Betting Levy Board died unexpectedly.

UK.- British horseracing bodies are mourning the sudden death of Paul Darling OBE, chairman of the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB). Aged 64, Darling died after a heart attack at the barristers’ inn in Middle Temple, London, on Friday.

Darling had been a member of the Levy Board since 2008 and chairman since April 2020. In April, his tenure was renewed for another four years. He was due to oversee the renegotiation of the statutory betting levy.

The HBLB said in a statement: “Paul was a hugely respected and popular colleague and friend. He was devoted to the Levy Board, combining great ability with extraordinary enthusiasm, energy, and a sense of fun.

“His passing will leave a gap in the lives of everyone at the Levy Board. We will miss him deeply but will remember his love of racing and all that he did for the Levy Board and for the sport over many years. Our thoughts are with his family and, in particular, his wife Camilla.”

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said: “Paul cared deeply about protecting the sport, and his desire to see horseracing flourish was evident in everything he did. His sharp intellect, powerful advocacy, and wise counsel have been of immense benefit to me and to a great many others over the years. Our thoughts are very much with Paul’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. His absence will be keenly felt, and we will all miss him a great deal.”

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone across British racing will be with Paul’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with this desperately tragic news. I had the privilege of serving under Paul’s chairmanship as a member of the Levy Board. He was a steadfast advocate for our sport, and this is a devastating blow for everyone who knew and worked with him. We owe Paul a huge debt of gratitude—and on a personal note, I will certainly miss his wit and wisdom.”

Last week, the BHA announced two new appointments. It’s named Katie Carr as head of environmental sustainability and Tom Baker as head of social impact. The roles will be funded by the Racing Foundation and overseen by the Industry Programme Group.

The BHA said the new roles would support the long-term strategy for British horseracing, enhancing the positive impact on local communities and the sport’s response to environmental challenges.