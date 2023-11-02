British online gambling yield remains steady in Q2

The Gambling Commission has reported that online gross gambling yield reached £1.2bn.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission has reported that online gross gambling yield (GGY) in Q2 was £1.2bn. That’s a rise of just 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

Total bets and spins rose by 10 per cent year-on-year and the number of average monthly active accounts increased by 7 per cent. Sports betting GGY fell by 5 per cent to £428m while sports bets fell by 1 per cent and the number of active sports betting accounts by 0.2 per cent.

As for slots, GGY was up 8 per cent year-on-year at £589m and the number of spins was up by 11 per cent. The number of average monthly active accounts rose by 11 per cent to 3.8 million.

The number of online slots sessions that lasted for longer than an hour rose by 4 points compared to Q2 in 2022, reaching 7 per cent. However, the average session length was shorter at 17 minutes. Licensed betting operators (LBOs) reported a decrease in GGY at £539m. The Gambling Commission estimates that online gambling accounts for around 40 per cent of all regulated British gambling revenue.

In recent months, the Gambling Commission has been involved in a heated debate around its proposals for financial risk checks for online gambling. The regulator has accused critics of the proposals of spreading “misinformation”. The regulator’s CEO Andrew Rhodes has described the work on financial risk checks as the “most challenging part of what we’re doing”.