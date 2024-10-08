UK Horserace Betting Levy Board: Simon Clare elected as BGC representative

The BGC will take part in negotiations when the government reviews the horseracing betting levy.

Clare will serve as the industry lobby group’s representative on the statutory body.

UK.- The UK gambling industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has announced the election of Simon Clare as its appointed representative on the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB). Clare, who is group director of PR and sponsorship at Entain, replaces Mike O’Kane on the board with immediate effect.

Clare has worked on projects with the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Board. He also learned to ride himself to compete in a charity race at the 2015 Cheltenham Festival.

Clare said: “I am extremely honoured to be joining the Horserace Betting Levy Board as the betting representative. Mike O’Kane will be a hard act to follow, and I would like to thank him for the great contribution he has made during his time in the role.

“I have been fortunate to enjoy a long and varied career within the betting industry with Coral, now Entain, alongside a lifelong passion for horse racing and all major sports. I hope to make a valuable contribution to the Board.”

New BGC CEO Grainne Hurst said: “We’re delighted Simon is joining the HBLB. I know his wisdom and knowledge will be crucial assets to the HBLB over the coming years. I would also like to pay tribute to Mike O’Kane, who has been an excellent representative to the HBLB on behalf of BGC members.

“During his time with the HBLB, Mike has brought a strong voice for the sector to the Board at a time of significant change for racing, alongside record Levy contributions.”

The UK betting levy

The Horserace Betting Levy Board is responsible for collecting the UK betting levy from horseracing wagers. The funds are a vital support for UK horseracing sector, funding equine welfare, breeding, veterinary science and overall sustainability. The board has seven members, including one representing bookmakers. The UK government recently named Anne Lambert as interim chair following the unexpected death of Paul Darling in August.

It’s estimated that the BGC’s members will make £105m in levy payments to the HBLB for last year, an increase of £5m year-on-year. That’s prompted the HBLB to boost its prize money contribution by £3.2m, from £67.3m in 2023 to £70.5m this year. It’s the third consecutive year of increased contributions from BGC members.

The levy is due to be reviewed once ongoing UK gambling reforms are complete. This will see he BGC negotiate the terms of the new deal.