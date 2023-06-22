British Gambling Commission launches white-label education hub

The new online hub is located in the compliance section on the Gambling Commission’s website

The new hub aims to educate operators on their responsibilities in dealing with non-licensed entities.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has launched a new hub designed to educate operators in dealing with non-licensed entities such as white-label partners. It comes after deputy CEO Sarah Gardner told the KPMG Gibraltar eSummit that the regulator planned to increase its focus on white-label arrangements.

The new online hub is located in the compliance section on the Gambling Commission’s website. It gives details on the Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice (LCCP) that operators must meet when dealing with third parties.

According to the LCCP, operators are responsible for the third parties they work with and must ensure they comply with Gambling Commission rules, including those on anti-money laundering and social responsibility. Licensees may terminate a contract if a third party failed to comply.

The regulator reminded operators that it has the power to intervene if an operator does not conduct business in a way that complies with the LCCP.

The regulator said it had taken the decision to make the hub due to the number of enforcement actions taken against operators for failures in due diligence on third parties. In May, it told SkillOnNet to pay £305,150 for LCCP breaches committed between January 2021 and December 2022.