BeyondPlay gains British Gambling Commission licence

BeyondPlay said the licence was another “important milestone” after its Malta Gaming Authority licence.

UK.- BeyondPlay has entered the UK betting and gaming market after securing a Gambling Commission licence. The licence allows it to offer its products and solutions to UK igaming operators.

The B2B startup said the licence was an “important milestone” following its Malta licence and fresh financial investment.

BeyondPlay founder and CEO Karolina Pelc said: “This stamp of approval marks a momentous occasion, as BeyondPlay will introduce new and thrilling gaming experiences, offering unparalleled entertainment value and community play for real-money gaming operators in Great Britain.

“Our multiplayer product boasts an array of features that exceed standard responsible gaming requirements. These features include low-stake and community-pooled betting, spectator mode and time-outs, which ensure that players can enjoy the product in a secure and enjoyable environment.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Harris Hagan and our investors for their advice, cooperation and support throughout what has been a detailed and thorough qualification process, especially given the evolving nature of the product and investment structure of the business.”

BeyondPlay attracted early investment from LeoVegas, which sold its 25 per cent stake in the startup to Better Capital this year after gaining a 73 per cent return on investment. LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman said BeyondPlay had grown “from an idea to a leader in its industry niche over the last two years”. BeyondPlay has applied for licences in Ontario, Sweden and the US.