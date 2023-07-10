Brazilian betting fraud investigation put back to next month

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission will not convene before the upcoming recess.

Brazil.- Arthur Lira, the speaker of Brazil’s House of Representatives, has said that the Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI) into betting fraud and match-fixing in Brazilian sport has been delayed with no timeline currently scheduled. He said the commission’s investigation has been “pushed down the legislature’s list of priorities” due to a focus on fiscal policies.

The CPI will not meet until at least August because parliament enters recess from July 18 to August 1.

Lira wrote on Twitter: “We will not have committee meetings, nor CPIs, nor solemn sessions. The parliamentary groups and fronts will devote themselves to debate of the economic agenda to approve these proposals before recess.”

The CPI investigation into betting fraud is to look at betting scandals that involved the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Série B and state championships in the past two years. It could have ramifications for federal sports betting regulation in Brazil, which has yet to be signed off by the country’s president, Lula da Silva.

The president’s office has said that it will not make recommendations on integrity measures for federal sports betting regulations until the CPI has made its report. In May, the government published a provisional notice of regulation. Having confirmed a sports betting tax rate of 16 per cent, the Ministry of Finance had said that it would aim to publish more provisional measures before the parliamentary recess, but the delay of the CPI investigation could put this back.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Loterj has issued its sports betting contract to Rede Loto. A non-exclusive omnichannel licence allows Rede Loto to operate retail sports betting at retail outlets and sports bars. It will pay a tax of 5 per cent on gross gaming revenue. Other companies can apply to offer sports betting in the state.