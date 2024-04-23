Brazil names Régis Anderson Dudena as president of new gambling regulator

The legal scholar will be the first president of the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting.

Brazil.- The Brazilian Ministry of Finance of Brazil has appointed Régis Anderson Dudena to lead the country’s new gambling regulator. The legal scholar and government advisor will be the first president of the Secretaria de Prêmios e Apostas (SPA).

Dudena’s appointment was confirmed in the official government gazette yesterday. He steps in following interim appointee Simone Vicentini and will lead a department of “38 experts” accountable to eight governors.

Brazil betting market timeline

The Ministry of Finance intends to launch regulated betting in Brazil this year. The SPA began a phased timeline for the introduction of the regulatory framework this month with the publication of ordinances related to payment rules. Phase two in May will involve further ordinances on money laundering and crime prevention and rules related to customer rights.

Phase three in June will see the publication of ordinances on technical and security requirements for online gaming, monitoring and supervisory rules and sanctions for breaches in the lottery sector. Finally, in July, phase four would see ordinances on responsible gambling.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had received expressions of interest from 134 operators interested in gaining licences for the Brazilian gambling market.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has published new compliance guidelines on sports betting marketing as the country prepares for the launch of a regulated market. Its 2024 General Competition Regulation (RGC) takes account of Bill PL3626/23, the sports betting legislation signed by President Lula da Silva in late December.