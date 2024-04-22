Brazilian Football Confederation announces new sports betting marketing rules

The body has released new norms ahead of the launch of regulated sports betting in Brazil.

Brazil.- The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has published new compliance guidelines on sports betting marketing as the country prepares for the launch of a regulated market. Its 2024 General Competition Regulation (RGC) takes account of Bill PL3626/23, the sports betting legislation signed by President Lula da Silva in late December.

The guidelines forbid unlicensed betting operators from advertising in Brazilian football. Licensed operators that promote their products through CBF events will have to submit a declaration stating that they have not been involved in match-fixing activities. The CBF will issue permissions for the operators and clubs involved to cover their promotions. There will be financial penalties for breaches of the rules.

The CBF said it will closely monitor for breaches of responsibility rules, which include a ban on the use of language that shows betting as a means to achieve financial freedom or that suggests that wins are guaranteed.

Brazil’s sports betting regulatory timeline

Brazil’s Ministry of Finance has set out a timetable for the creation of policies for the new gambling regulator, the Prizes and Betting Secretariat (SPA). While the ministry has yet to appoint a president for the SPA, it has clarified that there will be four phases for the creation of regulatory policies.

Phase one involves ordinances on payments as well as the security of betting systems, commercial authorisation procedures, the operation of fixed-odds betting, and certification requirements. Phase two in May will involve further ordinances on money laundering and crime prevention and rules related to customer rights.

Phase three in June will see the publication of ordinances on technical and security requirements for online gaming, monitoring and supervisory rules and sanctions for breaches in the lottery sector. Finally, in July, phase four would see ordinances on responsible gambling.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had received expressions of interest from 134 operators interested in gaining licences for the Brazilian gambling market.