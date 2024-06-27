Bragg Gaming launches content with BetMGM in Pennsylvania

It’s the third state with BetMGM.

US.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced the launch of its games and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with BetMGM in Pennsylvania. It’s the third state in which Bragg content is live with BetMGM, following launches in Michigan in 2022 and New Jersey in 2023.

Games are delivered on Bragg’s RGS technology and with the company’s Fuze promotional tools.

Garrick Morris, senior vice president of commercial for the U.S and Canada, at Bragg Gaming Group said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our existing collaboration with BetMGM to a third US state, as part of our ongoing drive to provide the highest quality content to players in the U.S. iGaming market. In developing high-quality engaging content, we want to contribute to the long-term success of our partners, and importantly provide a gaming experience which is exceptional for players.”

Oliver Bartlett, vice president of gaming, product, and casino at BetMGM added: “Bragg has been a great partner for BetMGM in Michigan and New Jersey, and it’s exciting to now be able to expand that relationship to Pennsylvania. We’re confident that players in Pennsylvania will embrace this new online casino content which has proven to be popular in other regulated markets, with players already familiar with these titles from the land-based sector.”

Bragg Gaming Group has signed an international online casino content distribution agreement with Light & Wonder. The deal includes various European-regulated markets, the US and Canada.