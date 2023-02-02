Bragg Gaming Group enters the Belgian market

The company has announced a new partnership with Napoleon Sports and Casino to roll out its content in Belgium.

Belgium.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has entered into a new partnership with Napoleon Sports and Casino to allow players in Belgium to access its portfolio of games.

This move is in line with Bragg Gaming’s strategy of entering new gaming jurisdictions in partnerships with market leaders, and demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Europe.

Napoleon Sports and Casino is the largest operator in the established market and is part of the Superbet Group. It was acquired by the pan-European powerhouse in 2021.

Lara Falzon, the president and COO of Bragg Gaming, said: “It’s always exciting to go live in a new jurisdiction, and particularly so when it’s with a market leader like Napoleon Sports and Casino.

“We’re proud to continue to deliver on our new market expansion strategy, and it is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the quality of our product offering that we can align with so many at the forefront of the industry. I look forward to a fruitful relationship with Napoleon Sports and Casino as we roll out our exclusive content in Belgium.”

Philippe Joos, CPO at Napoleon Sports and Casino, added:“Bragg’s reputation in iGaming is renowned and its provision goes from strength to strength, so this partnership is a natural fit for an innovative and forward-looking operator like Napoleon Sports and Casino.”

“We are on a mission to provide our players with the most thrilling and responsible entertainment in a safe and protected environment. This collaboration fits perfectly with that goal as we’ll be able to provide titles that speak for themselves in terms of quality and we’re confident our players will see that too.”

