BoyleSports named title sponsor of The Munster National

Ireland.- The Irish bookmaker BoyleSports has signed a deal with Limerick Racecourse to become the title sponsor of The Munster National. The annual two-day racing festival will be known as the BoyleSports Munster National until 2028.

Sharon McHugh, head of PR and sponsorship at BoyleSports, said: “We are delighted to partner with Limerick Racecourse and continue our commitment to supporting Irish racing. The Munster National is a tried and tested route for horses to the BoyleSports Irish Grand National in April, so it holds a significant place in the Irish racing calendar.”

Meanwhile, BoyleSports will work with the businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus and his wife Noreen to run a charity sweepstake initiative that will give charities in Midwest Ireland the chance to receive up to €40,000. Those drawn will be matched to a horse running in the BoyleSports Munster National. The charity that gets matched to the winning horse will receive a €20,000 donation, and those matched with horses placing second and third will receive €3,000 and €2,000. The remaining charities will receive a €1,000 donation for a specific project or initiative.

McManus said: “I am delighted that we have this opportunity through the sweepstake to support the very many charity and community organisations who do so much in our community here in the Midwest. I am very grateful to BoyleSports and Limerick Racecourse who have agreed to the sweepstake taking place in conjunction with the BoyleSports JT McNamara Munster National. I am looking forward to what promises to be a very exciting and enjoyable meeting.”

Michael Lynch, CEO of Limerick Racecourse, said: “We are planning many other elements and entertainment to ensure each day of the weekend is a proper day out for attendees. We are also delighted that JP McManus proposed the charity sweepstake to us and we are looking forward to working with John Kiely on this initiative which we are sure will heighten excitement both in advance and on Sunday, 20 October , the date of the Munster National race itself.”

Meanwhile, proposals to allow children to enter some gambling venues in Ireland have drawn criticism. Until now, children have not been allowed to enter venues such as racetracks, even on days when no betting activities were taking place, including for festivals and family events.

Virgin Bet rebrands Chester race weekend

Over in the UK, Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet have announced a deal with Chester Racecourse making the former the title sponsor of this weekend’s Autumn Racing Food and Drink Weekend on September 13 and 14.

Dominic Vye, marketing director of Virgin Bet, said: “We are thrilled to announce Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet’s sponsorship with Chester Racecourse. Being the oldest racecourse still in operation, Chester holds a special place in the hearts of racing enthusiasts, and we are excited to now be a part of the Autumn Racing Food and Drink Weekend and help deliver an unparalleled sports betting experience.”

The Virgin Bet Autumn Racing Food and Drink Weekend will see both Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet sponsor three key races, including the Listed Stand Cup Stakes and the Watergate Cup, a Class 2 Heritage Handicap.