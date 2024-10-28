Boyd Gaming sees 6.4% increase in revenue in Q3

Boyd Gaming reported revenue of $961.2m for the third quarter of 2024.

US.- Boyd Gaming has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30. Revenue was $961.2m, up 6.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. The increase was mostly driven by strong performances in its Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments, alongside contributions from its Online and Managed businesses.

The company reported net income of $131.1m, or $1.43 per share, compared to $135.2m, or $1.34 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDAR increased to $336.6m, a 4.9 per cent rise. The Midwest & South segment performed well, with the Treasure Chest Casino driving record results. The online segment saw increased contributions from market-access agreements and one-time benefits.

See also: Boyd Gaming buys Resorts Digital

Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “Our company continued to produce solid results in the third quarter, as underlying customer trends remained stable. During the quarter, we realized the benefits of our recent investments in our Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments.”

“We also benefited from excellent performances in both our Online and Managed businesses, demonstrating the value of our diversified business model. We strengthened our growth pipeline, securing an opportunity to develop a best-in-market casino resort in Norfolk, Virginia, while continuing work on property enhancements nationwide,” he added.