Opening date announced for Treasure Chest land-based casino in Louisiana

The casino replaces the riverboat casino from Kenner.

US.- Boyd Gaming Corporation and Treasure Chest Casino have announced that their new land-based casino in Kenner will open to the public on June 6. It replaces their riverboat casino and doubles its size with 48,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space. The gaming floor will feature over 900 slot machines, including over 300 new slot games and 32 table games.

There will be over 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space and four new restaurants. The new venue will be open seven days a week from 8:0oam to 3:00am Sunday to Thursday and 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. There’s parking at the entrance and over 2,000 trees have been planted around the property.

“We have been eagerly awaiting our grand opening for some time and are ecstatic to finally be able to open the doors to Treasure Chest’s loyal patrons and guests,” said Kim Etland, vice president and general manager for Treasure Chest Casino. “The new property allows for more space, games, and restaurants to serve and fill a premier entertainment need in our community.”

Owned by Nevada-based Boyd Gaming Corp., the Treasure Chest opened in a replica riverboat on Lake Pontchartrain in Kenner in 1994, with one restaurant and no convention space. It’s the latest casino to make the move to land after the Louisiana Legislature approved a law allowing riverboat casinos to operate onshore in 2018. In June 2021, the Kenner City Council approved a new lease with the Treasure Chest Casino.