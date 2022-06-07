Boss Casino gives up Malta Gaming Authority licence

The online casino will close its site today and return remaining funds from accounts.

Malta.- Boss Casino has surrendered its Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licence and will close its site today (8 June). The operator had held an MGA Type 1 Gaming Services licence for house-banked random number generator (RNG) games since September 2018.

The operator stopped allowing customers to play on its site ahead of the closure, allowing only withdrawals and refund requests. It said that any funds held in player accounts that were not withdrawn by today would be automatically sent to the players via the last payment method used.

It said in a message on the site: “We are sad to inform you that Boss Casino is in process of voluntarily surrendering its Malta Gaming Authority license (MGA/B2C/470/2018) and shall no longer be operating.

“The site is working only for accepting requests from the clients regarding withdrawals and refunds. In this respect, please request the withdrawal of all funds held in your account by the 8th of June. In the event that you do not independently seek to withdraw such funds, Boss shall attempt to remit such funds to you through the same payment method through which you deposited such funds.

“Please note that such attempts by Boss shall last until the 8th of June. After such date, please contact support@bosscasino.com for further guidance on the way forward.”

Boss Casino did not detail the reason for the decision. Its site is also directed at the Norwegian, Finnish, Austrian and Indian markets.

Former Maltese compliance officer Iosif Galea arrested

Last week the MGA sought to distance itself from the arrest of former Maltese compliance officer Iosif Galea on a European Arrest Warrant while on holiday in Italy. Galea was reportedly travelling in a group in which former Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, was also present.

The MGA stressed that Galea has not been employed with the Authority since March 2013. He held the role of compliance officer between December 2007 and March 2013.

Galea’s arrest came just as former MGA chief technology officer Jason Farrugia was charged in court with several offences, including fraud exceeding €5,000, money laundering, extortion, acceptance of bribes, misappropriation, trading in influence, disclosing confidential information and computer misuse. His wife, Christine, 26, was charged with money laundering. Both have pleaded not guilty.