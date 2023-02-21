Hard Rock Atlantic City awards $10m in bonuses

The announcement was made at a town Hall.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has announced that it will give out bonuses totalling $10m to employees. The announcement was made at a town hall, where team members also won a share of $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen was joined by Hard Rock Atlantic City partners Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli Jr. and Michael Jingoli, and newly appointed president George Goldhoff at the event. They also provided an update on $30m in capital improvements as part of the venue’s fifth-anniversary celebration.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said: “The commitment of Hard Rock Atlantic City team members to guest satisfaction is unrivaled in this market, and it’s the biggest reason for our success story here in Atlantic City. We want to recognize and thank our team members for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we want to encourage them to keep up the great work.”

Hard Rock Atlantic City president, George Goldhoff, added: “Our incredible talent base of team members, along with their superior service, has been remarkable to witness since arriving in Atlantic City. I am excited to begin this next chapter with a team who has already achieved such great success. Our team members truly embody the motto, ‘Love All – Serve All’ and support our efforts to make a difference in our local community.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $436m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $436m, up 14.5 per cent compared to January 2022’s $381.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $211.7m, up 15.3 per cent compared to $183.6m in January 2022. The online gaming win was $152.9, up 10.9 per cent from $137.8m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 20.2 per cent increase from $60.2m.