Booming Games adds a fruity new addition to its games portfolio

“Fruit Heaven Hold and Win” is packed with 3 Scatter Symbols that trigger 8 Free Spins that feature an appealing mix of Majors, Wilds, Scatters, and Value symbols.

Press release.- Booming Games has launched its latest sweet sensation to its collection of engaging slot games – “Fruit Heaven Hold and Win”.

“Fruit Heaven Hold and Win” is a deliciously designed 5×3 slot game with 25 paylines, which promises players an exciting experience full of fantastic fruity features and Stacked Wilds.

The excitement ripens when 3 Scatter Symbols land, triggering 8 Free Spins that feature an appealing mix of Majors, Wilds, Scatters, and Value symbols. Also, it takes 6 or more Value Symbols to activate the Hold and Win feature that begins with 3 Re-Spins.

Additionally, Value symbols with multipliers up to 20x that land during the spins, hold the player’s position and reset the Re-Spins back to 3. Plus, Quick Hit Bonuses can award the Mini (25x) or Major (100x) Bonus prizes. Filling all 15-reel positions awards the Grand Bonus of 1000x.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games said: “We are really excited to launch ‘Fruit Heaven Hold and Win’ across our network. It’s a colourful and playful experience, packed full of engaging features.

“We are solely focused on delivering high quality, high impact games and this game is no exception. We can’t wait for our customers to share this with their players and we are confident it will be a huge hit for our Hold and Win series.”