Booming Games presents its latest Halloween-themed slot: Spooktacular Bonanza

Spooktacular Bonanza has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Spooktacular Bonanza is the latest game to join the company’s extensive catalogue.

Press release.- Booming Games is getting in the Halloween spirit with the launch of Spooktacular Bonanza, a haunting new arrival with frightening features at every turn.

Set to a 6×5 grid, this Halloween thriller delivers treat after treat, with the odd trick along the way. Take the Cascading Reels for example, where winning symbols mysteriously disappear to be replaced by new ones, magicking up bigger and better wins.

Players will soon come out from behind the couch when they discover the Unlimited Free Spins feature. Ten Free Spins are triggered by revealing four or more petrifying Pumpkin Scatters, and each time three Scatters land, an additional five Free Spins are awarded. As the name suggests, there’s no limit to the number of Free Spins that can be won.

Special Cauldron symbols supply the perfect potion, stirring up monster multipliers up to 100x. These multipliers magically mix, brewing a big old boost to the wins. Eight or more of the same symbols on the reels lead to immediate payouts.

See also: Booming Games expands in East Africa with Maybets launch

As with all of the provider’s titles, Spooktacular Bonanza has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games, said: “Happy Halloween! It’s the time of the year when spooky slots are in season, and Spooktacular Bonanza ticks every single box. It’s fun and frightening in equal measure, built on one of our top performing engines – it guarantees loads of fun and sets the mood for monster wins, up to 6,500x TB.”