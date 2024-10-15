Booming Games partners with Gbets to expand in South Africa

This collaboration supports Booming Games’ mission to expand its presence in the African gaming market.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced its latest partnership with Gbets, a South African operator. This collaboration supports Booming Games’ mission to expand its presence in the African gaming market.

Through this partnership, Booming Games’ high-quality slots are now available on the Gbets platform, giving players across South Africa access to top-performing titles like “Gold Gold Gold,” “TNT Bonanza 2,” “Cash Pig,” “Power of the Vikings,” and “Buffalo Hold and Win.”

According to the company, this collaboration reflects its dedication to growth and innovation, as well as its strategic focus on building strong partnerships to elevate its global reach in the gaming industry.

Solomon Godwin, head of Africa at Booming Games, said: “We remain fully committed to our growth in Africa, and we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Gbets South Africa. Expanding across the African continent brings exciting opportunities, and we’re eager to bring our products to Gbets customers.”

Dwain Powell, managing director of Gbets Online, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Booming Games as our newest gaming provider partner at Gbets.co.za. This exciting collaboration will further expand our product offering, giving our players access to an even wider range of innovative, high-quality slots games. At Gbets, we are committed to enhancing the gaming experience, and this partnership with Booming Games is a significant step forward in delivering on that promise. Watch this space for more in partnership with Booming Games.”

