Booming Games expands in East Africa with Maybets launch

Booming Games said this collaboration marks an exciting expansion for the company into the growing East African market, particularly Kenya, where Maybets is one of the most popular platforms.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced a new partnership with Maybets, an online betting and gaming platform in East Africa, to deliver a rich variety of innovative casino games to its players. Booming Games said this collaboration marks an exciting expansion for the company into the growing East African market, particularly Kenya, where Maybets is one of the most popular platforms.

As part of the partnership, Maybets will now feature a broad selection of Booming Games’ top-tier titles, known for their engaging gameplay, premium graphics, and unique bonus features. Players on Maybets will have access to the portfolio of casino games designed to enhance their gaming experience with dynamic features such as free spins, multipliers, and interactive bonus rounds.

This move aligns with Maybets’ commitment to delivering the best gaming experiences to its users, ensuring a wide variety of content that caters to both seasoned players and newcomers.

Chris Onyango, head of product & marketing at Maybets, said: “We are thrilled to bring Booming Games’ highly engaging and top-quality casino games to our platform. At Maybets, we are always looking to provide our users with an unparalleled gaming experience, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. We are confident that the integration of Booming Games will not only enrich our casino offerings but also elevate player satisfaction and retention across the board.”

Solomon Godwin, head of Africa at Booming Games, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in the East African market, and partnering with Maybets, a strong and trusted brand, allows us to strengthen our foothold even further. Their established reputation and commitment to quality perfectly align with our growth strategy, and we’re confident that this collaboration will enhance our presence and bring even more exciting opportunities to the region. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Maybets as we work together to expand our offerings and reach more customers across East Africa.”