Booming Games presents its first instant win game, Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win

Booming Games announces the signing of its first instant win game which forms part of its championship-winning Ronaldinho line-up.

Press release.- Booming Games is going for goal with its first-ever instant win title, Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win, as it continues to leverage its partnership with the international footballing icon.

Players step into the football boots of Ronaldinho and experience the thrills and excitement of trying to beat the keeper. Each shot the player takes could mean a big prize – there are 16 prizes in total with each kick potentially delivering at least 3 instant rewards.

But this being Booming Games, Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win is no ordinary instant win title. Players can trigger the electrifying Fireball Feature which can see winnings soar with Multipliers of 2x, 3x and even 5x.

The Bonus Feature awards players with five Free Kicks where they can score even more prizes. After the final kicks, there’s also the chance to unlock the prestigious Golden Goal Feature with a guaranteed win and a Multiplier of up to 5x.

“Whether you’re a football fanatic or a casual gamer, Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win promises non-stop action at each end of the pitch as well as plenty of prizes for those who can beat the goalkeeper and hit the back of the net,” said the company.

Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win is the latest title in Booming Games’ Ronaldinho series, which uses the sports star’s image in games designed to appeal to football fanatics and casual players alike. This is the second game in the series, with the previous Ronaldinho slots quickly becoming top performers.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “This is our first instant win game and what a way to add this format to our offering than with a title that features the legendary Ronaldinho.

“The team has done an incredible job of ensuring this is not just a standard instant win game by bringing in some great bonus features, including Multipliers, Free Kicks and of course, the Golden Goal with its guaranteed win and Multiplier.

“What really elevates this game is Ronaldinho and proves yet again what a milestone moment partnering with the footballing icon has been for Booming Games. So, what are you waiting for – don’t miss your shot at victory by joining Ronaldinho and scoring big.”

