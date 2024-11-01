Nemanja Živić, Booming Games: “A huge brand like Ronaldinho can help us stand out”

Nemanja Živić, Director of Games at Booming Games, spoke about Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win, Booming Game’s second Ronaldinho-themed game.

Interview.- “Ronaldinho Scores Shoot & Win” by Booming Games is a dynamic video slot that brings the thrill of football to the reels. With exciting features like Free Spins and Multipliers, players can feel the excitement of every goal and victory. The football theme is vibrant and perfectly captures the energy of the sport, making it ideal for both sports fans and slot enthusiasts alike.

This is the second time Booming Games has released a Ronaldinho-themed game and it has surpassed expectations. Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games spoke about how the developing process was, how instant games are gaining traction in the igaming industry, and the future of this collaboration and other Booming Games’ projects.

What inspired Booming Games to use Ronaldinho’s image in an instant win format, and what makes this new game stand out?

Ronaldinho as a player and football icon is an idol for millions of people worldwide. Featuring him in our product gives us huge exposure and helps the game cross that “hurdle” of being noticed and played – with this ever-growing industry, a huge brand like Ronaldinho can help us stand out. The Instant win game format offers fast-paced, simple yet effective gameplay, and it complements any sports book portfolio – knowing this player base requires simple games with clear win potential and fast-paced gameplay they can stop and return to later. We hope our game will hit all these marks.

As Booming Games’ first instant win release, how did the development approach differ from your previous games? Were there any unique challenges or opportunities with this format?

The Instant Win model has its unique maths and a few tricks up its sleeve, especially since we are expanding the basic concept by adding modifiers and bonus features. Of course, we faced some challenges while building the game, but it was an entertaining experience that will allow us to expand our portfolio with the new type of games. I would say the biggest challenge was to connect simple win/lose outcomes to the football theme and make the game appealing and inviting for the player, while still keeping the simplicity of the core model.

Given the popularity of the first Ronaldinho-themed game, what aspects or feedback did you consider when developing this second title?

Well, Ronaldinho Estate was happy to let us develop the first game as we wanted in terms of visuals and mechanics – the same thing happened with the second game, so it is a testament to our team that a big brand feels comfortable letting us decide on the art style and presentation using the brand’s main protagonist. There is consistency between the two games, in terms of us giving a nod to the first game while also doing a brand new thing, as the mechanics obviously differ vastly compared to the slot.

How did Ronaldinho’s persona and style influence the game design and features, and what can his fans look forward to in this new release?

The game features Ronaldinho taking free kicks and penalties, so it is a direct nod towards his football skills – just like in the first game, we wanted to capture this larger-than-life persona that goes far beyond just football and immerse the player in the imaginary penalty shoot-out with their favourite player scoring goals with skill AND winning them money in the process. Ronaldinho is the magician of the game, but he is one of those players you know enjoyed every minute of it – and that is also something we tried to add to the game.

Instant win games are gaining traction in the iGaming industry – what does Booming Games anticipate in terms of player engagement with this format, especially with Ronaldinho’s iconic image?

Instant Win games are established as top-performing mechanics across multiple major markets. We know there is a player base that loves them, regardless of a theme – and this is a great thing because here we have a staple of the instant on a Ronaldinho and football-themed game. Demographics that we hope will pick the game up will surely be driven by a bit of nostalgia as well as the love for football video games – who wouldn’t like to take a shot and simulate shooting a free kick or a penalty – and now they can, since this is not a slot but very direct game in which the player shoots at the goal to win! Obviously, given all this plus the brand behind the game, we expect huge exposure and the game to perform well!

Following the success of these collaborations, are there plans to expand Booming Games’ roster of branded games?

While collaboration with Ronaldinho was a success – we can say this already – the trend of branded games somewhat declined across the board. Branded content used to be more frequently released, both on land-based casinos and online. I am a strong proponent of choosing the brand wisely, as branded games have many nuances to them – therefore, we will surely do more branded content, however, it also depends on the right brand availability. In short, yes we will do more branded content but that is all I can say at the moment.

With this second Ronaldinho game as a milestone, what is Booming Games’ vision for future innovations in both branded content and game types?

We are entering 2025. With a strong Road map of great games we wanted to see in BG portfolio – carefully tailoring these games to offer diverse choices for all player types and markets. We want to keep growing in all of our markets, and for that, we need a constant stream of top-quality games – which I am confident we have, lined up and coming – and we are committed to taking our content, both core and branded, to the next level – rolling out brand new games and supporting our proven performers alike! We want to expand game families and offer more bespoke and custom content, all this is in the plans for the near future, and I can’t wait to see these games spinning in the casinos!