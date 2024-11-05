Booming Games’ premium content is now certified in Brazil

The expansion helps reinforce Booming Games’ presence across Latin America.

Press release.- Booming Games has successfully obtained the required certification to operate in Brazil, fully complying with the regulations set by Brazil’s gambling regulator, the Secretariat of Evaluation, Planning, Energy, and Lottery (SECAP).

Booming Games became one of the first providers to get approval and be compliant. This milestone enables them to offer its wide array of gaming content to licenced operators in Brazil, allowing Brazilian players to dive into fan favourites like Burning Classics, Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza 2, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme, and Ronaldinho Spins, enhancing their gaming experience.

According to the company, expanding into Brazil’s igaming market represents a pivotal achievement for Booming Games, reinforcing its presence across Latin America and strengthening its position as a gaming content provider on the continent. Booming Games remains dedicated to delivering entertainment globally, with this Brazilian expansion highlighting its commitment to serving diverse gaming audiences worldwide.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, commented: “We’re excited to have achieved full certification in Brazil, marking an important step in strengthening our presence in this rapidly expanding market. We’re eager to build on this success, driving growth and bringing exceptional gaming experiences to players throughout Brazil. 2025 promises to be an exciting year, and we look forward to sharing more updates soon.”