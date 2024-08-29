Booming Games presents Classic Coins, a slot that combines nostalgia with modern thrills

Classic Coins captures the nostalgia of traditional slot machines and combines it with thrilling bonuses found in modern video slots.

Press release.- Booming Games has released Classic Coins, a slot that combines the action-packed gameplay of a modern video slot with the nostalgia of a traditional slot machine.

Classic Coins presents iconic fruit and diamond symbols that land across the gameboard, which is set over five reels and three rows with ten pay lines active in the base game. The max win potential has been cranked up to 10,000x.

According to Booming Games, in Classic Coins players will want to keep their eyes peeled for the Bonus symbol. When three land, the cash spins feature is activated which sees players receive three spins on special reels that contain prizes and multipliers.

In the base game, each time an award is collected, the spins reset for even more chances to grab prizes and multipliers, which in turn takes the big win potential to the next level. In addition, during cash spins, three collection pots can appear and gather up to 3x more winnings.

The cherries – excuse the pun – on the top of this contemporary classic are the four in-game Jackpots that can trigger at any moment. This includes Mini, Minor, Major and Grand, with each showering Gold coins down onto the reels for players to claim.

As with all of Booming Games’ slots, Classic Coins is certified for launch in core regulated markets including Sweden, the UK, Italy, Romania and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of products at Booming Games, said: “Classic Coins brings together the wonderful worlds of traditional and modern slot games. Purists will be pleased to see iconic symbols such as fruits and diamonds, while fans of fast-paced video slots will enjoy the action-packed bonus features.

“We hope Classic Coins will encourage those who only play video slots to give classics a try, and for fans of traditional titles to get a feel for the gameplay that makes video slots so gripping and encourage them to fire up the reels on more blockbuster games from our portfolio.

“The team has done an excellent job of bringing these two formats together and we look forward to our operator partners adding Classic Coins to their casino lobbies.”