Booming Games releases TNT Bonanza 2 offering more explosive gameplay

Studio drops the sequel to the popular mine-themed slot with even more than the original including Multipliers, Free Spins and Cascades.

Press release.- Get ready to feel the boom in TNT Bonanza 2 from Booming Games. This is the follow-up to the hugely popular original title but with double the explosive big-win action.

TNT Bonanza 2 takes players deep into the mine where priceless gems can be discovered across the 6-reel 5-row gameboard.

Players must fill rows with matching symbols and then cover their ears as they detonate, clearing the grid of winning symbols so that more can cascade down for additional wins and even bigger prizes.

The TNT Scatter symbols can land at any time – if four hit the reels, they ignite the Free Spins fuse with 10 Free Games initially awarded.

Land an additional three TNT Scatters while the bonus plays out and you get an extra five Free Spins. The action gets really hot when TNT Mystery Bombs appear as they explode and transform into the same symbol for an even bigger win potential. Then there are the TNT Cascading Bombs, which randomly remove symbols to activate the Cascades for more win opportunities.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “TNT Bonanza exploded onto the scene and quickly became a player favourite. With TNT Bonanza 2, we have added even more dynamite to the gameplay, ensuring it delivers explosive action spin after spin.

“The team has done a great job of keeping the essence of the original but ensuring TNT Bonanza 2 offers something different for players to enjoy. It really is a blast, and I can’t wait to see players venture down the mine.”