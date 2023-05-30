Bolivian tennis umpire banned over multiple betting breaches

The ITIA says Heriberto Morales Churata has been banned for six years.

Bolivia.- The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has reported that Bolivian chair umpire Heriberto Morales Churata has been banned from tennis for six years for multiple breaches of Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) betting rules. He has also been fined $10,000.

Morales Churata was found to have manipulated tennis scores for betting purposes, incorrectly entering them into a handheld device at ITF World Tennis Tour events in 2021 and 2022. The six-year suspension has been backdated to the start of a provisional suspension declared on December 8 last year, so it will run until December 7, 2028. Churata must not umpire at nor attend any tennis event authorised by the ITIA.

IBIA signs integrity agreement with new Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming

As the government published a provisional notice of rules for the imminent regulation of sports betting in Brazil, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed an integrity protection agreement with the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR).

It will develop activities to reinforce monitoring against match-fixing and reliability in sporting events and online betting in the country. IBIA members will provide exclusive data to be used as evidence in investigations.

The IBJR was formed in March. To date, members include bet365, Betsson Group, Betway Group, Entain, Flutter, KTO Group, Netbet Group, Rei do Pitaco and Yolo Group. All members have committed to the body’s first major initiative, the creation of the Brazilian Code for Advertising Self-Regulation.