Boldplay gains Gibraltar licence

Gibraltar.- The online gaming software provider Boldplay has gained a licence from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority to offer its content portfolio to online casinos licensed in the British overseas territory.

Based in Gibraltar, the supplier offers more than 80 online slots, table games, bingo, keno and virtual scratch card products. It was already certified in the UK as well as in Portugal, Malta and the Isle of Man, but this is its first full market licence.

Boldplay founder and chief executive Valli Fragoso said: “As a Gibraltar-based business, we’re incredibly proud of gaining a license that will enable us to operate in what is effectively our ‘home’ territory.

“Some of the world’s biggest and most ambitious operators are located in Gibraltar, and having our games available in their lobbies will help us further raise the profile of the Boldplay brand, pursue new partnerships and push on with our goal of becoming one of the industry’s leading software providers.”

Last year, Gibraltar announced a new tiered system for gambling licence fees, with larger operators charged more and smaller operators less. The changes followed a consultation that came on the heels of the proposed new Gambling Act.

Under the tiered system for remote betting and gaming licences, the fee to be paid depends on annual gross gambling yield (GGY) in each vertical (operators need a separate licence for each vertical they operate in, so, revenue from sports betting, for example, will not affect the licence fee tier for a remote gaming licence).

Boldplay recently entered into new partnerships with the game aggregator Games Global and software provider EveryMatrix.