Bobby Longhurst, EveryMatrix: “The biggest challenge suppliers looking to enter the Brazil market is getting ready for and adhering to regulation”

EveryMatrix’s group Chief Commercial Officer caught up with Focus Gaming News ahead of the company’s participation at the SBC Summit.

Exclusive interview.- Bobby Longhurst, group chief commercial officer at EveryMatrix granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which he reflected on how the company is getting ready for the next edition of the SBC Summit that will take place in Lisbon September 24-26.

Longhurst also revealed EveryMatrix’s plans for the LatAm market after getting Peru accreditation while keeping an eye on the Brazilian regulation.

What should attendees expect from EveryMatrix’s participation in this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon? What has the company prepared for the event?

At this year’s Summit, we will showcase our full range of igaming solutions at our stand (B105) including our new acquisition FSB Technology which has added even more technology firepower and market diversification to our sportsbook and data feeds division OddsMatrix.

We’re also sponsoring a large bar and lounge area as you enter the venue as well as the closing party, which will see thousands of people from the industry come together to celebrate the conclusion of three great days of business. As each of you register you’ll receive your EveryMatrix branded wristband that will gain you entry into the party.

We’ll also have two speakers on two panels in the conference area, so those who are attending can gain more insights and knowledge by listening to discussions on how to make data more accessible in sportsbook and analysing player data in casino.

What do you think will be the most relevant discussion topics for this year?

Regulated and regulating markets, with a spotlight on Latin America will be one of the most significant. Everyone wants to know how to navigate complex, emerging regulating landscapes such as Brazil and Peru, so there will most likely be discussions on compliance, technology and the challenges, and opportunities that come with them. I think we’ll also see a focus on the future of online sports betting and casinos, localised content, and how we can ensure safer gambling practices.

What plans do you have for the LatAm market? What about Brazil, the hot spot of the industry at the moment?

We have huge plans for LatAm. EveryMatrix is already live in eight markets there with a focus on Brazil, Mexico, Peru and several other countries. Soon, we’ll announce a regional office with localised account management teams, ideal for servicing clients there. We’ve done this successfully in other regions, so we’re confident it will succeed across LatAm as well.

As the largest igaming content aggregator with more than 29,000 games and 350+ studio integrations, another effort we’re working on expanding there is aggregating localised content for our customers. This includes exclusive games such as Crash content, which is very popular in Brazil, and aggregated content that allows operators to select the best-performing games in that jurisdiction.

There is a lot of talk about Brazil, but most providers simply aren’t ready. However, we are thanks to our compliance team that works around the clock with regulators, licensing and certification organisations and our partners.

Beyond Brazil, we are actively working to expand our presence in Peru, where we have already gained early accreditation and Mexico where we recently joined the Mexican Gaming Association (AIEJA) further showing our commitment to the country and the wider region.

You are one of the first companies to get accredited in Peru. How important is this new LatAm market for the company?

Getting Peru accreditation and doing it so early was an important step forward for us. Peru is a well-established market with an already high level of awareness, education, and appetite for betting and games. Ever since the pandemic, Peru’s online gambling has grown to new levels. Now, more than two-thirds of gambling is focused on digital, and we expect it to grow even faster after the first wave of regulatory approvals has passed and new local and international brands are expanding their offering.

It has a lot to offer and we’ll be focusing many of our efforts there including our first two regulated customers who are due to go live imminently. The market can expect a flurry of new content, vendors, and games, and the introduction of our gamification and bonusing tools.

In your opinion, what are the greatest challenges faced by suppliers looking to enter the Brazil market?

The biggest challenge is getting ready for and adhering to regulation. In this case, it’s even more difficult since Brazil has an evolving environment. Suppliers must follow all the guidance and work closely with the regulator while also preparing for the unexpected since legislation has a habit of evolving in a moment’s notice.

Suppliers need to deal with taxation rates and ensure their technology is scalable and robust enough to handle large volumes of traffic. They must also be prepared to offer localised content that resonates with Brazilian players. So, if you’re a supplier looking to enter this market, you need to do your homework to identify what bet types, themes, volatility levels, and in-game features players prefer.

Providing comprehensive safer gambling measures is also crucial since regulations impose strict requirements to protect players.

You have recently entered the Peruvian market, what do you think about the Peruvian gaming regulation? And how do you think it aligns with EveryMatrix’s strategy across the region?

We’re positive about the new regulations there. We’re already live in eight markets in LatAm, so we have a lot of experience in how to deal with complex regulations. It’s a great position to be in, and we’re going to take advantage of it to succeed in Peru. EveryMatrix is all about being prepared, understanding local players’ needs, and offering solutions, not just for Peru, but across Latin America.

What benefits will your recent acquisition of FSB Technology have for your company?

FSB Technology is as mature as EveryMatrix in terms of lifespan. We started from the same point, in London, but took different paths, and now we’re joining forces after 16 years. This is good for both EveryMatrix and FSB clients. Since we’re a B2B company, it’s all about scalability and with FSB, we gain even more scale.

At their core, FSB has been delivering turnkey solutions with sports as their lead product, so it’s a great opportunity to make EveryMatrix better in all dimensions, especially on the sportsbook side. We’re migrating many of their customers onto OddsMatrix technology in many cases and offering them the full range of the EveryMatrix ecosystem from casino, affiliate management, payments, micro and managed services to name just a few.

We’re incorporating many of the key FSB features into our offering, including one of the strongest horse racing products among all sportsbook providers so watch this space as work continues to integrate that into OddsMatrix.

This acquisition has also provided us with entry into the UK, and Ireland, and to expand our reach further into Africa, where FSB has developed a strong market share and where we already have a growing presence.

