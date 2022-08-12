BMM Testlabs strengthens industry relationships at Australasian Gaming Expo in Australia

BMM Testlabs will attend the Australasian Gaming Expo at the International Convention Centre Sydney in Sydney, Australia between August 9-11, 2022.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, was pleased to exhibit at the Australasian Gaming Expo at the International Convention Centre Sydney in Sydney, Australia between August 9-11, 2022.

Attendees and exhibitors visited the BMM Testlabs booth (#329) to network with BMM’s world-renowned product certification, quality assurance testing, and compliance services team.

Kirk White, executive vice president & general manager, APACAF, commented, “The AGE provided a great opportunity for us to reconnect with many of our customers and regulators face-to-face this year. This has been another successful event in terms of strengthening our relationships and support to our customers. The feedback we received throughout the event proves that our customers are extremely satisfied and thankful for BMM’s partnership approach over the years.”

Mario Zilevski, vice president of client services, continued, “We care about our customers and their success, so our expert team was available throughout the AGE to discuss product testing and customer support services. This year has continued to prove that the industry is striving forward with plenty of exciting products and innovations.”

As a systems-expert company, BMM has provided consulting for and tested many of the largest gaming networks and systems over the last 40+ years. BMM is continually evolving its capabilities to deliver world-class services to partners globally.