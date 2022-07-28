Blueprint Gaming’s Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play promises fun at the end of its rainbow

Blueprint announces its newest slot, Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play, full of lucky leprechauns, shamrocks, harps and pots of gold.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest title, Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play, is a shimmering and glittering ode to one of the most popular themes in slots – augmented by its popular bonus mechanic.

Lucky leprechauns, shamrocks, harps and pots of gold adorn the vibrantly designed 5×3 reel set while the action plays against a backdrop of vivid greens and golds, with a dazzling rainbow arching over the top of the player’s screen presents a bright and beautiful field of play.

Expanding Wilds offer significant win potential in the base game, where any Leprechaun Wild symbols that land in view expands to turn the whole reel wild.

Three or more bonus symbols anywhere in view award the Free Games bonus, during which any Leprechaun symbol collected turns any Royals into Gold Pots, increasing the chance of a win.

Should players collect four Leprechauns, the value of the Gold Pot symbol is upgraded and extra spins are rewarded for more chances of a big pot of gold win.

Winning opportunities reach their apex as Blueprint’s hugely successful Fortune Play mechanic returns to offer a spin on an enhanced reel set. Wild symbols transfer to any remaining reels, giving more chances for super-stacked wins.

Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play brings classic Irish-themed entertainment to online casino lobbies with an injection of modern gaming influences thanks to Blueprint’s signature polish and is set to engage with players across the board.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play is another example of how we keep classic themes fresh. The bright colours and jaunty soundtrack really strike the right note and together with the gameplay make for a delightful gaming experience.

“We’re thrilled to release another high-quality title that offers even more ways to reach the treasures at the end of the rainbow.”