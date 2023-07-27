Blueprint Gaming presents Diamond Mine 2

Blueprint Gaming’s Diamond Mine 2 blows up the win potential.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s iconic Diamond Mine receives its first true sequel in a Megaways-boosted chaotic adventure amid seams of precious gems and metals.

Diamond Mine 2 Megaways brings an upgraded episode of dynamite digging action in the follow-up to a game that has become a cult classic in the player community, still played regularly today and even spawning its own meme, such is the position it holds among slot enthusiasts.

While this new iteration has much to live up to, it comes armed with a range of explosive features and a pair of free spins rounds to reward tenacious prospectors.

Increasing Multiplier free spins features an unlimited increasing multiplier on every win while the Minimum Multiplier alternative sees unlimited free spins until the minimum is reached. The option to gamble the free spins award is also available for even more opportunities to win big.

Among all this mayhem, a TNT Mystery Barrel can reveal any other symbols giving more ways to discover the diamonds while at all times the formidable Megaways mechanic offers 117,649 paylines.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Diamond Mine holds a special place in our hearts at Blueprint as it clearly does with our loyal players too so it’s fantastic to revisit it.

“It’s a game rich with opportunity and gives players plenty of options to seek their fun and fortune with the two separate free spins rounds and all the volatility and mysteries of Megaways – it’s a blast!”

