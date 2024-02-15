Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest release: Cash Strike Jackpot King

The release becomes the latest title to join the exclusive Jackpot King ranks.

The new title delivers a classic slot experience, featuring fiery bonus wins.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has introduced its latest title, Cash Strike Jackpot King, with a fiery cash bonus offering unlimited collects.

The 3×3 title consists of a vibrant background, with flames engulfing the traditional fruit symbols, supported by the addition of a strong feature set to create an immersive experience for players pursuing the biggest wins.

In the base game, players will find that activating the Cash Symbol, which is active on reels one and three when a Cash Strike Collect symbol lands in view on the middle reel, gives the player three respins to land any coins on those initial reels.

In addition, whenever a new coin is landed, it is collected by the Cash Strike symbol on the centre reel, and the respin counter is reset. This continues until all spins are used.

The total of these Cash or Cash Strike symbols is added to the Cash Blast meter above the reels, triggering the Cash Strike bonus when enough has been collected.

The release also incorporates Blueprint Gaming’s now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other. It becomes the latest title to join the exclusive Jackpot King ranks that increase engagement for players and drive revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The games we have released throughout this year have all added their unique style to our extensive content library. In Cash Strike Jackpot King, we have a title that is redolent of a classic slot, while adding modern features which we think our players will really enjoy.

“The graphics and soundtrack evoke a sense of nostalgia while the inclusion of the Cash Bonus and Jackpot King ensure we continue to build on the strong start we have made to 2024.”