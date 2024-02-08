Blueprint Gaming welcomes Big Money Megaways

Fortunes await in Blueprint Gaming’s Big Money Megaways.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot, Big Money Megaways, offers over 15,000 ways to win and two bonus games in a cash-themed release that holds a host of fortune in its vault.

The game’s background and symbols consist of rich, vibrant colours, as jewels and gold bars create a world of wealth. Landing a Dollar symbol, which can appear on any spin, will randomly reveal an in-game symbol, with three or more cash symbols triggering Money Spins.

When Money Spins are active, cash values lock in place and players can land additional money symbols, fixed jackpots of up to 2,000x, or a Frenzy Spin, with each new symbol in view resetting the remaining spins to three.

An animated vault hosts Frenzy Spins, where any Cash Values appearing in view are banked on each spin. Players return to Money Spins once the round is over, with another chance of re-triggering.

See aso: Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest title: Gold Strike Jackpot King

Big Money Megaways also includes two bonus buys, where regional restrictions allow, where for either 60x or 100x the bet, there is direct access to Money Spins and Frenzy Spins.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The launch of Big Money Megaways adds to our growing collection of money-themed releases, which always enjoy great popularity. It’s a proven theme we think players will respond positively to, especially with the bonus games on offer.

“Megaways provides 15,625 ways to win, granting players more chances to land dollar symbols, trigger money spins and ultimately increase winning potential to open the vault and earn the game’s biggest prizes.”