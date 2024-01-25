Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest title: Gold Strike Jackpot King

Electrifying wins ahead in the latest Blueprint Gaming title Gold Strike Jackpot King.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming provides a touch of light and excitement to the traditional slot experience with two distinct bonus options up for grabs in its latest release, Gold Strike Jackpot King.

A colourful background is accompanied by familiar fruit and number symbols on a 6×4 grid, with a cash collect feature activated when the corresponding symbol lands on the first or sixth reel, or both simultaneously, to instantly gather the cash values in view.

Trigger the game’s two unique bonuses by landing three or more bonus symbols. There is the choice between Wild Strike and Cash Strike, each providing its own experience.

Wild Strike spins remove the cash and collect symbols while adding an unlimited wild multiplier. Every time a wild lands in view, the wild multiplier is increased or extra spins are awarded.

The Cash Strike plays the bonus with only cash and collects active, guaranteeing a cash collect win to add to the Cash Trail, with extra spins added to a x10 multiplier.

In certain regions, players can jump directly into the action with the game’s Bonus Buy feature, where for 75x the bet there is instant access to the choice of bonuses.

The title incorporates Blueprint Gaming’s now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other and boasts a strong feature set that augments its classic style.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We are really excited for players to experience Gold Strike Jackpot King, as we look to continue building on the strong start we have made to the New Year.

“The release demonstrates our commitment to player engagement and goes far beyond the traditional expectations of a 6×4 fruit style slot. It provides strategical elements to the gameplay by allowing players to choose their bonus game – a feature we know our players will enjoy.”