Blueprint Gaming presents its new Mega Bars instalment

The classic game family evolves to incorporate repeat winnings feature.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has extended its popular game series Mega Bars with the inclusion of a classic Find the Lady round, along with the industry-renowned Jackpot King and Fortune Play mode to deliver a feature-rich experience for players.

Mega Bars: Find the Lady propels the iconic game family in a new direction thanks to this latest version. Any win triggers the Find the Lady feature, where players can repeat their payout should they successfully pick the Queen from the two cards presented to them.

Alongside a Free Spins round that is awarded when three or more of the bonus symbols appear on a single winline, the gameplay also includes an option to activate the Fortune Play mode, during which Double X and Bar symbols are incorporated to increase the win potential.

This latest Mega Bars creation is also part of Blueprint’s Jackpot King system, providing the chance for players to claim one of three progressive jackpot prizes during any spin.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The onus is truly on players to back their instinct and find the lady to earn bigger prizes in our newest Mega Bars experience.

“The team have done a fantastic job in breathing new life into this hugely popular game family, which will inevitably deliver fresh engagement opportunities for operators and their customer base.”

