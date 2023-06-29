Blueprint Gaming introduces Big Catch Bass Fishing Jackpot King

Blueprint has moved from the ocean to the lake for this new slot.

Blueprint Gaming brings fresh fish to the reels with Big Catch Bass Fishing Jackpot King.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s mastery of the fishing genre is behind its latest slot where the free spins are as volatile on both types of reels in Big Catch Bass Fishing Jackpot King.

After years of success with its iconic Fishin’ Frenzy series, Blueprint has moved from the ocean to the lake for this new foray into slot fishing fun and brought with it the industry standard bearer of progressive jackpot systems, Jackpot King.

A bait box full of aquatic symbols adorns the 5×3 reels which are set against the backdrop of a tree-lined lake and if three or more bonus symbols land the free spin fun begins.

Picking a Bass reveals a feature upgrade including transforming top-paying symbols to cash-collect varieties to help players hook the big prizes.

Collecting two fisherman symbols during free spins awards an extra Big Splash pick. Pick another fish to reveal a further free spin upgrade.

If four fishermen are landed during free spins the award is yet more spins while every time the fisherman collects any fish he awards a scatter win multiplier to complete a haul to be envied.

While Blueprint’s famous fishing title is only temporarily stepping to one side for the debut of Big Catch Bass Fishing Jackpot King, fans can expect the trademark Blueprint experience on the new lake in their hunt for big bass and even bigger wins.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “We’ve given Frankie the Fisherman some well-earned time off for this new release and delivered something a little different for slots fishing fans to enjoy.

“Big Catch Bass Fishing Jackpot King is in a different stretch of water but the excitement and engagement are there in abundance. We know a thing or two about fishing games and the kind of things to bait our line with, so we’ve no doubt players are going to reel in plenty of fun and some big wins.”

