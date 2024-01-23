Blueprint Gaming-powered Lucksome brings the ‘80s heat in Fatstacks Miami Cash

The game offers an all-action pursuit of slot fun with many features to increase engagement and win potential.

Press release.- Fatstacks is back, in a feature-rich homage to the simmering summers of 1980s Miami, with up to one million ways to win in Lucksome’s latest slot release powered by Blueprint Gaming.

Fatstacks Miami Cash sees a welcome return to the popular mechanic that recently drove the success of Napoleon 2 Fatstacks and is the only progressive ways mechanic where the number of ways to win changes within a single spin, offering a unique gameplay experience.

The Luxpots Prize Ladder also returns in this new title. Three or more of these must be landed anywhere on the reels to unlock an instant cash prize with extra Luxpots progressing players up the incrementally increasing prize ladder.

Ten Luxpot symbols will grant a huge 2,000x cash prize but even those who don’t reach this level have an opportunity for further wins, with seven Luxpots awarding entry into the thrilling bonus round.

Multiple variations of the free spins round are up for grabs too. Players are presented with 25 mystery options to choose from revealing several bonus game spins and a chance to win up to two platinum upgrades that boost the ladder prizes significantly.

Played against the backdrop of the city’s legendary ‘80s party scene, Fatstacks Miami Cash offers an all-action pursuit of slot fun with a huge range of features designed to increase engagement and win potential.

Bryan Upton, founder and director at Lucksome, said: “The Lucksome team loves the ‘80s music scene as much as we enjoy developing incredible slots, so Fatstacks Miami Cash allows us to really flex our creative freedom, and players and operators will see that in abundance throughout the game.

Finally, he added: “Fatstacks worked so well on Napoleon 2 and this is another chance for players to enjoy the thrill of increasing winning ways set against a sun-drenched, palm-fringed reelset.”