Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy Reel Time Fortune Play hooks popular mechanic to slots franchise

The newest version of the fishing-themed game offers two game modes.

Press release.- The industry’s most popular fishing-themed slots franchise has made a welcome return, with Blueprint Gaming introducing its latest Fishin’ Frenzy instalment that includes the developer’s popular Fortune Play game mode.

Fishin’ Frenzy Reel Time Fortune Play delivers an elevated platform for players to experience the legendary slot theme with two gameplays on offer.

The inclusion of Blueprint’s Fortune Play provides the opportunity to spin on an enhanced reel set, during which the appearance of each new Fisherman symbol upgrades the value of the lowest fish and reels in the cash prize within the respective window for a superior catch of the day.

In addition, players can opt to enjoy the original gameplay by seamlessly transitioning between the two game modes. Within the standard play, three or more bonus symbols in view award Free Spins where any fisherman that lands acts as a wild and pays a win for every fish that appears.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Fishin’ Frenzy Reel Time Fortune Play is set to deliver the biggest catch yet from our world-famous franchise, bringing yet more angling entertainment for players.

“Fortune Play continues to rise in popularity, with its enhanced gameplay mode appealing to a wide audience. Credit must go to our design and development team for taking the Fishin’ Frenzy theme to new heights.”

