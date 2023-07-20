Blueprint Gaming introduces Slots O’ Jackpots Jackpot King

Blueprint Gaming promises cashpots and upgrades in Slots O’ Jackpots Jackpot King.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has launched its latest take on the ever-popular Irish-themed slot where cashpots are plenty and upgrades are just over the rainbow in Slots O’ Jackpots Jackpot King.

A vibrant array of traditional Irish symbols brighten the 5×3 reels which offer 20 paylines for players to search for their pots o’ gold on.

Those same legendary golden containers are active in both the base game and free spins where five or more in view awards one of five instant cash prizes. Just four of the pots upgrade all the pot values for even bigger prizes.

Three bonus symbols award the bonus free spins round where players must choose clovers to reveal free spins and reel win multipliers that remain active throughout the round.

Slots O’ Jackpots also features now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other. It joins other recent releases such as Mega Bars: Find the Lady and Big Catch Bass Fishing in the exclusive Jackpot King ranks that increase engagement for players and drives revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Slots O’ Jackpots Jackpot King is another bright and breezy game that offers a whole lot of colourful fun for slot players everywhere.

“The evergreen Irish theme just maintains its popularity with players and with our Blueprint of mechanics, features and maths, we’ve got another game that will deliver cashpots aplenty.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming presents its new Mega Bars instalment