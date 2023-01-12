Blueprint Gaming introduces Rise of Atlantis

Rise of Atlantis offers players the chance to dive deep below the waves in search of untold riches.

Scatter pays and advancing multipliers hold the keys to legendary slot fun.

Press release.- The mythical lost city of lore provides the setting for Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot adventure, Rise of Atlantis, offering players the chance to dive deep below the waves in search of untold riches.

Scatter pays are the order of the day in the undersea kingdom with eight or more matching symbols that award a win being removed and replaced by cascading new ones that bring with them the chance of further fortune.

A rising multiplier provides more opportunity and can be randomly triggered on any spin. Once triggered, a bubble multiplier floats up onto a random position on the reels and if any wins are achieved, they are added to the end of the cascade sequence. Once all wins have been processed the multiplier will rise up one position for the chance of more big wins.

A total of 12 free spins are awarded if four or more bonus trident symbols are landed, and it is during this round that the win potential is ramped up. The rising multiplier value increases here and each can rise up to an incredible 500x until the round ends.

Rise of Atlantis is the latest in a long line of proprietary Blueprint original games, beautifully crafted to convey the grand, ornate adventure that the legend of Atlantis brings with it.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Rise of Atlantis is a game we’re genuinely excited about as it has universal appeal thanks to its popular theme and host of features we’re sure players are going to love.

“Our development team has once again done a fantastic job of crafting a beautifully detailed title that immerses the player in the rich underwater world of one of the most loved legends of all time.”