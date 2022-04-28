Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest Irish-themed slot game 

Developer’s 5 Pots O’Riches includes a prize reel mechanic.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s newest Irish-themed slot release, 5 Pots O’Riches, offers a modern twist on a classic genre, including an additional prize reel that pays out golden riches whenever the lucky leprechaun is in view.

While the base gameplay adopts an instantly recognisable 5×3 reel set, there are more chances to win with the extra top reel showcasing a mix of prizes. Should the cheeky leprechaun make an appearance in the base game, he will award the prize shown above the corresponding reel. These include the value of cash depicted on the symbol, as well as Emerald Wilds and access to Free Spins, or even every item listed.

Those fortunate enough to activate Free Spins will be hoping for yet more Irish charm as they spin the wheel to determine the number of spins and win multiplier they receive throughout the bonus round.

In addition, players can activate the Leprechaun Bet at a cost of 0.25xBet to increase the chances of the lucky leprechaun arriving on the reels, which also remains active during Free Spins.

The experience of 5 Pots O’Riches is made even more immersive with the use of contemporary and vibrant graphics, accompanied by a catchy Irish folk soundtrack that takes players directly to the Emerald Isle.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “There are even more pots of gold to be found on the other side of the rainbow in 5 Pots O’Riches, thanks to the prize reel mechanic.

“The additional reel adds another layer of excitement to the gameplay, building anticipation as to whether the lucky leprechaun will make that all-important appearance. Once again, the Blueprint team have done an exceptional job in reimagining a classic theme and incorporating new mechanics to take slot provision forward.”

