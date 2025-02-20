BetConstruct revolutionises loyalty system with The Last Battle Universe

The Last Battle Universe is the first B2B loyalty system in gaming.

Press release.- BetConstruct is proud to present The Last Battle Universe, the industry’s first-ever B2B loyalty system. This pioneering initiative is designed to foster collaboration, strengthen long-term partnerships, and provide tangible benefits within the BetConstruct ecosystem.

Setting a new benchmark in the industry, The Last Battle Universe offers a structured, transparent, and rewarding programme for partners engaging with BetConstruct’s products and services. Those integrating this innovative system can reap a host of benefits, accumulating loyalty points through active participation. These points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, including bonuses, promotions, and The Last Battle incentives. The higher the partner’s level, the lower their operational costs, while all rewards remain exclusive to FTN.

Key benefits and features

According to BetConstruct, new partners incorporating The Last Battle Universe can receive up to 100 per cent cashback on setup fees, alongside a well-defined and transparent rewards framework. The system follows a comprehensive loyalty structure, with points earned based on several criteria, including invoiced amounts, duration of partnership, timely payments, usage of BetConstruct’s services, FTN-based invoice settlements, and referrals of new partners.

Exclusive partner rewards

“Partners gain access to a range of benefits, such as Sportsbook and Casino Cashback, DevPro Free Trials, Level-Up Bonuses, Discounts, FTN Cashback, Exclusive Points, Free Development Hours, and Dedicated Account Management”, revealed the company.

A structured path to growth

The Last Battle Universe loyalty system is structured across seven distinct levels, each represented by a planet: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter. As partners accumulate points, they advance through these tiers, unlocking additional rewards and gaining recognition badges.

Up to 100% cashback on setup fees: A game-changer for new partners

To drive new partners to join the Last Battle Universe, BetConstruct is offering up to 100 per cent cashback on setup fees. The offer applies to partners who meet specific KPIs within a defined period. This cashback can be used towards invoices, services, or player bonuses. KPI requirements include going live, activating six key products (such as The Last Battle, Ortak, and Ortak Snowball), and reaching the Uranus level within The Last Battle Universe.

Making its first debut at ICE Barcelona 2025, The Last Battle Universe is set to revolutionise the industry, unlocking new opportunities and fostering stronger collaborations with BetConstruct’s esteemed partners. More information about The Last Battle Universe can be found on the BetConstruct website, while visitors at SBC Summit Rio 2025 can experience the novel initiative firsthand at stand B870.