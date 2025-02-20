Coalition for Fantasy Sports adds new member

Splash Sports has joined PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr and Dabble

US.- Splash Sports has become the fifth member of the Coalition for Fantasy Sports (CFS) joining alongside PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr and Dabble.

Coalition executive director JT Foley said: “Fantasy sports continues to evolve, and with the addition of industry leaders like Splash Sports, our coalition is stronger than ever. Together, we will continue to advocate for smart policies that allow fantasy sports to thrive while prioritizing consumer protection and innovation.”

Joel Milton, co-founder and CEO of Splash Sports, added: “Splash Sports is excited to join forces with the Coalition for Fantasy Sports, an organization that shares our passion for responsible and innovative fantasy sports gaming. Together, we will work to protect and grow the fantasy sports industry, ensuring that consumers have access to a safe, enjoyable, and innovative experience.”

The Coalition stated: “With the growing challenges of state-by-state regulation, CFS is ensuring that fantasy sports operators, players, and policymakers have a unified voice.” It works to protect fantasy sports players, promote innovation, ensure responsible play, identify best practices, and encourage the growth of the market.

Last year, the Coalition for Fantasy Sports announced a partnership with idPair, a gaming firm that offers responsible gambling tools, to enable a self-exclusion solution for members.