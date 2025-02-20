Connecticut sports betting handle rises in January

The handle and adjusted revenue were the second highest on record.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle totalled $229.3m in January, up 13.1 per cent from January 2024 ($202.8m). It was the second-highest total after December 2024’s $243.7m.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection reported that the three legal online sports betting operators and two retail operators took $22.9m in gross revenue, up 8.2 per cent from January 2025. Adjusted revenue was $22.5m. The state collected $1.6m in tax.

Online operators FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook accounted for $218.9m of bets and $25.9m of the gross revenue. FanDuel led the market with a $100.3m handle and $12.6m in gross revenue. DraftKings took $10.7m in revenue from $84.3m in bets while Fanatics Sportsbook took $2.7m from $34.3m.