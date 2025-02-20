Mississippi casino revenue increases year-over-year

Revenue in the state totalled $185.4m in January.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that casinos in the state generated $185.4m in revenue in January. That’s up 2.8 per cent from January 2024 but down 7.7 from December.

The regulator breaks revenue down across three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Coastal region accounted for more than 65 per cent of all revenue at $121.4m That was up 0.5 per cent from the same month in 2024. In the Northern region, revenue was $38.8m, up 6.9 per cent year-over-year. The Central region generated $25m, up 8.8 per cent from January 2024.

Most revenue was generated by slot machines ($152.1m). Table games generated $24m.

The Mississippi House of Representatives has approved the Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act, which would legalise online sports betting in the state. The measure passed with a 88-10 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration. The draft would allow casinos to partner with sports betting platforms. A 12 per cent tax on sports wagers would go to all Mississippi counties via the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.